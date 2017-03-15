Tennis: Nishikori eases into 4th round at Indian Wells

Japanese fourth-seed Kei Nishikori cruised into the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Luxembourg's Gilles Muller on Tuesday.

Nishikori broke 25th-seeded Muller four times en route to victory in the 72-minute match and will face American Donald Young in the last 16.

"It was a very good performance," said world No. 5 Nishikori. "My serve was the best thing about my game."