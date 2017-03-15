Close

Kyodo News

March 15, 2017 12:03

11:07 15 March 2017

S. Korea prosecutors summon ex-President Park for questioning March 21

SEOUL, March 15, Kyodo

South Korea's state prosecutors on Wednesday summoned ousted President Park Geun Hye to appear for questioning next Tuesday morning over corruption and abuse-of-power charges, according to the prosecutors' office.

Park, 65, lost her presidential immunity from potential criminal prosecution after being formally removed from office on Friday when the Constitutional Court in a ruling upheld parliament's vote last December to impeach her. She is the country's first democratically elected president to be ousted.

Park was labeled by state prosecutors in November as a co-conspirator in various criminal charges against her confidante Choi Soon Sil in the bribery, influence-peddling and abuse-of-power cases involving both of them.

  • S. Korea's impeached Park leaves presidential office for last time
