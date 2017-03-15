S. Korea prosecutors summon ex-President Park for questioning March 21

South Korea's state prosecutors on Wednesday summoned ousted President Park Geun Hye to appear for questioning next Tuesday morning over corruption and abuse-of-power charges, according to the prosecutors' office.

Park, 65, lost her presidential immunity from potential criminal prosecution after being formally removed from office on Friday when the Constitutional Court in a ruling upheld parliament's vote last December to impeach her. She is the country's first democratically elected president to be ousted.

Park was labeled by state prosecutors in November as a co-conspirator in various criminal charges against her confidante Choi Soon Sil in the bribery, influence-peddling and abuse-of-power cases involving both of them.