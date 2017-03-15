Close

March 15, 2017 12:03

11:20 15 March 2017

Tillerson set to focus on N. Korea response in 1st Japan visit

TOKYO, March 15, Kyodo

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to arrive in Tokyo on Wednesday for talks with Japanese leaders, with Japan-U.S. coordination against North Korea's growing missile and nuclear threat expected to be high on agenda.

On Thursday, Tillerson, in his first visit to Japan since assuming the post on Feb. 1, and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to affirm the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance following the missile launches by North Korea earlier this month that rekindled global concerns, Japanese officials said.

"It is extremely important that Japan and the United States closely and frequently communicate given the changing security environment in the region," Kishida told reporters on Tuesday.

