Close

Kyodo News

March 15, 2017 12:03

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:31 15 March 2017

Lighthizer signals U.S. push for more access to Japan farm market

By Ko Hirano
WASHINGTON, March 14, Kyodo

U.S. Trade Representative-designate Robert Lighthizer indicated Tuesday that the United States will push Japan to further open its agriculture sector in envisaged bilateral negotiations.

"I would list, of course, Japan as being a primary target for a place where increased access for agriculture is important," Lighthizer said during his Senate confirmation hearing.

He made the remark after President Donald Trump's administration accused Japan last week of maintaining nontariff barriers for its automobile market and imposing high import tariffs for foreign farm products.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Lighthizer signals U.S. push for more access to Japan farm market
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  2. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  3. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  4. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  5. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete