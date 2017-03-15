Lighthizer signals U.S. push for more access to Japan farm market

U.S. Trade Representative-designate Robert Lighthizer indicated Tuesday that the United States will push Japan to further open its agriculture sector in envisaged bilateral negotiations.

"I would list, of course, Japan as being a primary target for a place where increased access for agriculture is important," Lighthizer said during his Senate confirmation hearing.

He made the remark after President Donald Trump's administration accused Japan last week of maintaining nontariff barriers for its automobile market and imposing high import tariffs for foreign farm products.