March 15, 2017 13:33

12:00 15 March 2017

Soccer: Okazaki's Leicester reach Champions League q'finals

LEICESTER, England, March 15, Kyodo

Shinji Okazaki's Leicester City continued their dream debut in the Champions League by beating Sevilla 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals on Tuesday night, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

The Foxes faced the difficult task of overturning a 2-1 first-leg defeat away in Spain that spelled the end for Claudio Ranieri, the manager who had steered them into the CL after winning the Premier League title against all the odds last season.

But Leicester, enjoying a transformation under Craig Shakespeare, took the lead when captain Wes Morgan bundled them in front at the back post after 27 minutes.

