URGENT: Premier Li "optimistic" about future China-U.S. ties

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday he is "optimistic" about the future of China-U.S. relations.

"I am optimistic about the future of this relationship no matter who gets elected" as U.S. president as long as the United States honors the so-called "one-China" policy, Li said at his once-a-year press conference in Beijing, held after the closing session of the National People's Congress, China's parliament.

The remarks by Li, who also said that China does not want a trade war with the United States, came as the two countries prepare for the first face-to-face meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, possibly next month.