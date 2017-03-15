12:09 15 March 2017
URGENT: Premier Li "optimistic" about future China-U.S. ties
BEIJING, March 15, Kyodo
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday he is "optimistic" about the future of China-U.S. relations.
"I am optimistic about the future of this relationship no matter who gets elected" as U.S. president as long as the United States honors the so-called "one-China" policy, Li said at his once-a-year press conference in Beijing, held after the closing session of the National People's Congress, China's parliament.
The remarks by Li, who also said that China does not want a trade war with the United States, came as the two countries prepare for the first face-to-face meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, possibly next month.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.