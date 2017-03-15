Close

Kyodo News

March 15, 2017 15:04

13:36 15 March 2017

Chinese premier "optimistic" about ties with U.S

BEIJING, March 15, Kyodo

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday he is optimistic about future ties with the United States and believes there are strong prospects for cooperation provided Washington maintains its decades-old position that Taiwan is part of China.

"I am optimistic about the future of this relationship no matter who gets elected" if the "one-China" policy is kept in place as the "political foundation" of the two countries, Li said at his once-a-year press conference in Beijing, held after the closing session of the National People's Congress, China's parliament.

The remarks by China's No. 2 leader, who emphasized that Beijing does not want a trade war with the United States, come as the two countries prepare for the first face-to-face meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, possibly next month.

