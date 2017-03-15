14:16 15 March 2017
BOJ begins 2-day meeting, likely to stand pat for inflation goal
TOKYO, March 15, Kyodo
The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting Wednesday at which the central bank is likely to leave its aggressive monetary easing measures unchanged to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.
Government data showed earlier this month that the year-on-year change in Japan's core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food prices, turned positive for the first time in 13 months, but many economists point out that inflation has been caused mainly by higher global energy costs.
Aiming to galvanize sluggish domestic demand by pushing down interest rates and decreasing borrowing costs, the BOJ is expected to maintain its current policy of keeping the key long-term government bond yield low for the time being.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.