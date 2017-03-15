Close

Kyodo News

March 15, 2017 16:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:01 15 March 2017

Baseball: Netherlands bombard Cuba to take step toward WBC semis

TOKYO, March 15, Kyodo

The Netherlands secured its second win in the World baseball Classic second round and at least a playoff spot for the semifinals after clobbering Cuba 14-1 after seven innings in a mercy-rule win on Wednesday.

The Dutch, with a 2-1 record, will be Pool E runner-up and among the last four teams in Los Angeles if Japan (2-0) beats Israel (1-1) in the evening game here at Tokyo Dome.

If Israel wins, the team with the least runs allowed per inning from games between the three will be ranked first under tiebreaker rules. The two other teams will face each other in Thursday's playoff.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  2. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  3. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  4. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  5. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete