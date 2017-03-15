Baseball: Netherlands bombard Cuba to take step toward WBC semis

The Netherlands secured its second win in the World baseball Classic second round and at least a playoff spot for the semifinals after clobbering Cuba 14-1 after seven innings in a mercy-rule win on Wednesday.

The Dutch, with a 2-1 record, will be Pool E runner-up and among the last four teams in Los Angeles if Japan (2-0) beats Israel (1-1) in the evening game here at Tokyo Dome.

If Israel wins, the team with the least runs allowed per inning from games between the three will be ranked first under tiebreaker rules. The two other teams will face each other in Thursday's playoff.