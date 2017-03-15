S. Korea to hold election on May 9 following Park's ouster

South Korea will hold a presidential election on May 9 to replace Park Geun Hye, who was ousted from office over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal, Interior Minister Hong Yun Sik said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn, who has been serving concurrently as acting president since Park's impeachment by parliament in December, said he has decided not to run in the election.

Park, 65, became the first democratically elected South Korean president to be removed from office after the Constitutional Court on Friday upheld parliament's vote to impeach her. She has denied all charges against her.