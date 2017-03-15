Ex-pupils' families call for hate speech probe into Moritomo Gakuen

Families of children formerly enrolled at a kindergarten run by Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator in hot water over its cut-price purchase of public land in Osaka Prefecture, asked local authorities Wednesday to investigate the preschool over suspected hate speech.

The group of parents and guardians submitted the request to the Osaka prefectural government's private education division in respect of Tsukamoto Kindergarten in the city of Osaka.

Prefectural officials questioned Yasunori Kagoike, the preschool's principal, and his wife, the vice principal, in January in connection with material given to parents that disparaged Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people.