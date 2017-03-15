Baseball: Netherlands bombard Cuba to take step toward WBC semis

The Netherlands secured its second win in the World baseball Classic second round and at least a playoff spot for the semifinals after clobbering Cuba 14-1 in a seven-inning mercy-rule win on Wednesday.

Erupting again following a 12-2 win in eight innings against Israel on Monday, the Dutch, with a 2-1 record, will be Pool E runner-up and among the last four teams in Los Angeles if Japan (2-0) beats Israel (1-1) in the evening game here at Tokyo Dome.

If Israel wins, the team with the least runs allowed per inning from games between the three will be ranked first under tiebreaker rules. The two other teams will face each other in Thursday's playoff.

Both the Netherlands and Cuba had veteran Nippon Professional Baseball sluggers in the cleanup spot -- Wladimir Balentien of the Yakult Swallows and new SoftBank Hawk Alfredo Despaigne, respectively -- but it was the former who shone.

Balentien got the Dutch on board with a first-inning three-run home run off Cuban starter Lazaro Blanco and belted a solo shot in the third for a 5-0 lead before he had his fifth RBI with a single to make it 13-0 in the fifth.

"Every time you score first, you take pressures away from pitchers and we have players who can score," Balentien said. "I have to give those guys credit...as a cleanup hitter you always want to be in that situation where you can drive in runs."

Yurendell Decaster had four RBIs including a two-run shot in the third, while Dutch starter Diegomar Markwell allowed a run over six innings on four hits and no walk in a 68-pitch effort against the Cuban team that was unable to recover from an 8-5 defeat to Japan a night earlier and lost all three Pool E games.

"It was a one-sided game, the Dutch offense pounced on our pitchers," Cuba manager Carlos Marti said. "Having a night game wasn't a factor. The Netherlands was better in all facets of the game and we lost, there's nothing more."

Texas Ranger Jurickson Profar, who went 3-for-4 with one RBI to see his batting average at above .500 over six games, claims his teammates are taking burdens off his shoulders.

"Anywhere I hit in that lineup I will feel the same, as we have great hitters in the lineup. That takes pressure off anybody," he said. "I don't feel like I have to hit, I have Coco (Balentien) behind, if he doesn't then Didi (Gregorius of the New York Yankees) will do it."

Balentien, who set NPB's single-season home run of 60 home runs in 2013, thanked skipper Hensley Meulens for continuing to use him as the cleanup hitter despite the presence of five big leaguers in the lineup.

"I need to give this guy (Meulens) the credit here. We have lots of MLB players but he believes in me, in what I can do," said Balentien, who admitted his form might get some attention from the major leagues where he hit 15 home runs over three years through 2009.

"Playing in this tournament with success may open a couple more doors for me, maybe back to the States, who knows. But I'm happy I'm having a great tournament."

In second-round Pool F in San Diego, California, 2013 runner-up Puerto Rico won a rematch against the 2013 champ, beating the Dominican Republic 3-1. Former Yakult Swallow Orlando Roman started for Puerto Rico, allowing one run in 2-1/3 innings but did not figure in the decision.

