Japan, Mozambique leaders jointly condemn N. Korea missile launches

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi jointly condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches in a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday, according to a joint statement released after the talks.

Mozambique is one of the few countries that maintain cordial relations with North Korea, making it crucial for Japan to get the country on side to discourage weapons trade between African nations and North Korea.

The two leaders "condemned in the strongest terms North Korea's nuclear tests and repeated missile launches and underlined the need to maintain peace, security and stability in the region by fully implementing the relevant U.S. Security Council resolutions," the statement reads.