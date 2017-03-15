Chinese premier "optimistic" about ties with U.S.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday he is "optimistic" about future ties with the United States and believes there are bright prospects for cooperation provided Washington maintains its decades-old recognition that Taiwan is part of China.

Li also said China does "not want to see any trade war" between the world's two largest economies and pledged Beijing's commitment to globalization, at a time of rising protectionism.

"It is necessary for both of us to maintain strategic interests," regardless of who becomes U.S. president and disagreements concerning security and other thorny issues, Li told his once-a-year press conference in Beijing following the closure of China's parliamentary session.