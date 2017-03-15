Close

Kyodo News

March 15, 2017 21:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:01 15 March 2017

Trump administration opposes Japanese participation in nuke ban talks

TOKYO, March 15, Kyodo

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has taken a hard line on Japan's possible participation in U.N. talks later this month on a treaty to outlaw nuclear weapons, sources close to bilateral ties said Wednesday.

In conveying its opposition, Washington has used an expression indicating its strong aversion, the sources said. Japan has not made clear whether it will join the talks starting March 27 at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

While advocating a world free of nuclear weapons as the only country ever attacked with atomic bombs, Japan also relies on U.S. nuclear deterrence for protection.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  2. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  3. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  4. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  5. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete