Kim Jong Nam's body identified through DNA from child: Malaysia

Malaysian police have confirmed that a man murdered last month in Kuala Lumpur International Airport is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, based on DNA samples obtained from his child, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Wednesday.

Last Friday, police said they had established conclusively the dead man was 45-year-old Kim Jong Nam, but did not reveal how they confirmed the man's identity, citing "security" reasons.

North Korea has insisted that the man was Kim Chol, the name in the North Korean diplomatic passport he was traveling on.