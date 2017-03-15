Japan, Mozambique leaders jointly condemn N. Korea missile launches

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi jointly condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches in a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Mozambique is one of the few countries that maintain cordial relations with North Korea, making it crucial for Japan to get the country on side to discourage weapons trade between African nations and North Korea.

"We condemned North Korea's repeated provocations, and I also received President Nyusi's support for my efforts on the abduction issue," Abe told a press event after the meeting.