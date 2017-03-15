Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 0:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:58 15 March 2017

Top court rules investigation using GPS without warrant illegal

TOKYO, March 15, Kyodo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled it illegal for police to collect global positioning data without a warrant during an investigation of a man over theft cases in western Japan, raising questions about what policing methods are appropriate.

The 15 members of the top court's Grand Bench ruled that collecting data using the global positioning system invades privacy and therefore constitutes a mandatory investigation, which requires investigators to obtain warrants.

The court underscored the necessity of new legislation to allow GPS use in investigations, prompting the government to swiftly react to the judgment.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Top court rules investigation using GPS without warrant illegal
  • Top court rules investigation using GPS without warrant illegal
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  2. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  3. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  4. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT
  5. 11 Mar 2017Chinese man detained over espionage allegation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete