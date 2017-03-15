Top court rules investigation using GPS without warrant illegal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled it illegal for police to collect global positioning data without a warrant during an investigation of a man over theft cases in western Japan, raising questions about what policing methods are appropriate.

The 15 members of the top court's Grand Bench ruled that collecting data using the global positioning system invades privacy and therefore constitutes a mandatory investigation, which requires investigators to obtain warrants.

The court underscored the necessity of new legislation to allow GPS use in investigations, prompting the government to swiftly react to the judgment.