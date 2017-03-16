Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 6:14

05:26 16 March 2017

U.S. lifts interest rates for 1st time in 3 months

WASHINGTON, March 15, Kyodo

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday for the first time in three months amid a pickup in the U.S. economy, inflation and the labor market.

The central bank decided to increase its target range for the benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point to 0.75 to 1 percent, it said in a statement issued after a two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

It marked the third post-financial crisis credit-tightening following a quarter-point increase in the federal funds rate in December 2015 and another in December last year.

