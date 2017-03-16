Close

March 16, 2017

08:18 16 March 2017

Personnel shortage delays CV-22 Osprey deployment to Yokota base

WASHINGTON, March 15, Kyodo

A shortage of skilled operations and maintenance personnel has caused a delay in the deployment of U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey aircraft to Tokyo's Yokota Air Base, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesman Gary Ross said training experienced personnel for running the CV-22 enterprise has been progressing "at a slower pace than planned."

"As a result, fielding the CV-22 in multiple locations at this time would inhibit the growth of crew members required to establish the Pacific Command unit," Ross told Kyodo News.

