Tennis: Nishikori through to q'finals at BNP Paribas Open

Fourth seed Kei Nishikori booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the second straight year when he defeated Donald Young 6-2, 6-4 in the men's singles on Wednesday.

The Japanese world No. 5 was made to work by his lefty rival from the junior days who hit top-spin shots in the first set at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. But he put pressure back on the American and bounced back from a 1-4 deficit in the second set.

Nishikori won five straight games in the second set to clinch victory in 1 hour, 17 minutes, improving his head-to-head tour record against the 60th-ranked Young to 5-0.