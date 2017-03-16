Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 12:19

11:56 16 March 2017

URGENT: Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy unchanged

TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan decided Thursday to maintain its current aggressive monetary easing measures, reiterating its pledge to achieve a 2 percent inflation goal.

The central bank's decision came after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its policy rate for the first time since December, putting upward pressure on long-term interest rates in the United States and Japan.

At the end of a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ said the Japanese economy "has continued its moderate recovery trend," leaving its basic assessment unchanged.

