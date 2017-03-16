12:42 16 March 2017
Sumo: Yokozuna Hakuho pulls out of Spring basho
OSAKA, March 16, Kyodo
Mongolian grand champion Hakuho on Thursday pulled out of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament due to injury.
Hakuho's withdrawal comes a day after he crashed to his second loss on the fourth day of the 15-day meet at Edion Arena Osaka.
Hakuho, the most successful wrestler in sumo history with 37 career titles, has been carrying a right foot injury sustained in practice before the start of the tournament. His stablemaster Miyagino said the grand champion also had swelling in his thigh.
