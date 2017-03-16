Sumo: Yokozuna Hakuho pulls out of Spring basho

Mongolian grand champion Hakuho on Thursday pulled out of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament due to injury.

Hakuho's withdrawal comes a day after he crashed to his second loss on the fourth day of the 15-day meet at Edion Arena Osaka.

Hakuho, the most successful wrestler in sumo history with 37 career titles, has been carrying a right foot injury sustained in practice before the start of the tournament. His stablemaster Miyagino said the grand champion also had swelling in his thigh.