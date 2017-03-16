Hawaii judge halts Trump's revised travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii halted President Donald Trump's revised travel ban Wednesday just hours before it was set to take effect.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson said the state of Hawaii has shown a strong likelihood of succeeding in its claim that Trump's new executive order targeting people from six Muslim-majority nations violates the Constitution's ban on religious discrimination.

"The illogic of the government's contentions is palpable," Watson wrote in his 43-page ruling. "The notion that one can demonstrate animus toward any group of people only by targeting all of them at once is fundamentally flawed."