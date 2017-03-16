Diet panel resumes Constitution debate, eyeing 1st-ever amendment

A Diet panel resumed deliberation Thursday for the first time since November last year, debating whether the Constitution should be amended to allow lawmakers' terms to be extended during major disasters.

Deliberation on the Constitution in both houses of parliament is a requirement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to get the war-renouncing postwar supreme law amended for the first time.

A House of Councillors election in July last year gave Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and other pro-amendment forces enough seats in both houses to formally propose a revision to the Constitution, which must then pass a national referendum.