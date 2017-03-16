Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 15:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:14 16 March 2017

Diet panel resumes Constitution debate, eyeing 1st-ever amendment

TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo

A Diet panel resumed deliberation Thursday for the first time since November last year, debating whether the Constitution should be amended to allow lawmakers' terms to be extended during major disasters.

Deliberation on the Constitution in both houses of parliament is a requirement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to get the war-renouncing postwar supreme law amended for the first time.

A House of Councillors election in July last year gave Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and other pro-amendment forces enough seats in both houses to formally propose a revision to the Constitution, which must then pass a national referendum.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Diet panel resumes Constitution debate, eyeing 1st-ever amendment
  • Diet panel resumes Constitution debate, eyeing 1st-ever amendment
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  2. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  3. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT
  4. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  5. 11 Mar 2017Chinese man detained over espionage allegation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete