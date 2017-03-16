Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 15:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:23 16 March 2017

Kishida, Tillerson meet, eye stepping up pressure on N. Korea

TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson commenced talks Thursday to discuss measures to step up pressure on North Korea in a bid to curb the reclusive state's growing nuclear missile threat.

Tillerson is in Tokyo on his first Asian tour to Japan, South Korea and China since taking office on Feb. 1. His visit comes after North Korea alarmed the regional powers by launching four ballistic missiles toward Japan last week.

Kishida and Tillerson, in their fifth talks, including two phone calls, are expected to discuss coordination not only between Japan and the United States but also trilaterally with South Korea in confronting North Korea.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  2. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  3. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT
  4. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  5. 11 Mar 2017Chinese man detained over espionage allegation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete