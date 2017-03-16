Kishida, Tillerson meet, eye stepping up pressure on N. Korea

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson commenced talks Thursday to discuss measures to step up pressure on North Korea in a bid to curb the reclusive state's growing nuclear missile threat.

Tillerson is in Tokyo on his first Asian tour to Japan, South Korea and China since taking office on Feb. 1. His visit comes after North Korea alarmed the regional powers by launching four ballistic missiles toward Japan last week.

Kishida and Tillerson, in their fifth talks, including two phone calls, are expected to discuss coordination not only between Japan and the United States but also trilaterally with South Korea in confronting North Korea.