Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 16:52

16:09 16 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 16) Robot-staffed hotel opens near Tokyo Disneyland

TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Robot-staffed hotel opens near Tokyo Disneyland

-- Travel agency H.I.S. Co. opens a hotel staffed by robots near Tokyo Disneyland on March 15, 2017. Artificial intelligence-programmed robots are in every guest room at "Henn na Hotel," and customers are welcomed by two dinosaur robots at the front desk.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_16021/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

