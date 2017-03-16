Video Advisory (March 16) Robot-staffed hotel opens near Tokyo Disneyland

The following is the latest available news video.

Robot-staffed hotel opens near Tokyo Disneyland

-- Travel agency H.I.S. Co. opens a hotel staffed by robots near Tokyo Disneyland on March 15, 2017. Artificial intelligence-programmed robots are in every guest room at "Henn na Hotel," and customers are welcomed by two dinosaur robots at the front desk.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_16021/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo