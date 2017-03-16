Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 16:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:11 16 March 2017

URGENT: Japan, U.S. agree to urge N. Korea to halt nuke, missile programs

TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed Thursday to strongly urge North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile development programs.

"We shared the view that North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs are totally unacceptable," Kishida said at a press conference following talks with Tillerson, who is in Tokyo on his first Asian tour to Japan, South Korea and China since taking office on Feb. 1.

Tillerson said at the outset of talks that trilateral cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States is "critical" in addressing North Korea's provocative actions.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  2. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  3. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT
  4. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  5. 11 Mar 2017Chinese man detained over espionage allegation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete