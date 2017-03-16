URGENT: Japan, U.S. agree to urge N. Korea to halt nuke, missile programs

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed Thursday to strongly urge North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile development programs.

"We shared the view that North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs are totally unacceptable," Kishida said at a press conference following talks with Tillerson, who is in Tokyo on his first Asian tour to Japan, South Korea and China since taking office on Feb. 1.

Tillerson said at the outset of talks that trilateral cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States is "critical" in addressing North Korea's provocative actions.