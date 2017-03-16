Scandal-hit school operator says he received donation from PM Abe

The head of a school operator mired in controversy over its cut-price purchase of a plot of state-owned land in western Japan said Thursday he received a donation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the elementary school that was to open on the site.

Speaking to ruling and opposition lawmakers visiting the site, Yasunori Kagoike, the head of operator Moritomo Gakuen, said, "Money donated by Abe was included in" the funds for the school.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, said in a press conference in Tokyo hours later that Abe had denied the alleged donation.