17:12 16 March 2017
Japan, U.S. call N. Korea's nuclear, missile programs "unacceptable"
TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed Thursday to strongly urge North Korea to abandon its missile and nuclear development programs, calling its provocations "totally unacceptable."
Kishida and Tillerson also shared the view that they need to cooperate with China, a key economic and diplomatic benefactor of North Korea, to ensure U.N.-authorized sanctions on Pyongyang are strictly implemented to curb its aggressive programs, they said at a joint press conference following their talks in Tokyo.
Japan and the United States will cooperate not only bilaterally but also trilaterally with South Korea in addressing North Korea, they said.
