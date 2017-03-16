Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 18:23

17:16 16 March 2017

BOJ stands pat after U.S. rate hike, sticks to powerful easing

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday expressed eagerness to continue "strong monetary easing" measures to attain the 2 percent inflation goal, the same day the U.S. central bank announced its second rate hike since December.

Earlier in the day, the BOJ decided by a 7-2 majority vote to keep intact its 10-year Japanese government debt yield target at around zero percent, as well as its negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent for some reserve funds held by commercial banks.

The Japanese central bank "is still far from achieving a 2 percent inflation goal," Kuroda said at a press conference following its two-day policy meeting from Wednesday, adding the BOJ "will continue to promote strong monetary easing."

  • BOJ holds policy meeting after Fed rate hike
