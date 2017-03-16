Malaysia entrusted with handling of Kim Jong Nam body by kin: police

Family members of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother who was murdered last month in Kuala Lumpur, have allowed Malaysia to decide on the fate of the body, Malaysia's deputy police chief said Thursday.

"They have given the consent" to let the government decide how to deal with the body, Noor Rashid Ibrahim said at a press conference, indicating that the family members have no intention to claim it.

The move could allow Malaysia to consider accepting North Korea's request to hand over the body.