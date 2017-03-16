Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 19:54

18:31 16 March 2017

Japan, U.S. call N. Korea's nuclear, missile programs "unacceptable"

By Junko Horiuchi
TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed Thursday to strongly urge North Korea to abandon its missile and nuclear development programs, calling its provocations "totally unacceptable."

Kishida and Tillerson also shared the view that the role of China, a key economic and diplomatic benefactor of North Korea, is important to ensure U.N.-authorized sanctions on Pyongyang are strictly implemented to curb its aggressive programs, they said at a joint press conference following their talks in Tokyo.

"China is a major source of economic trade and activity with North Korea," Tillerson said. "So we look to China to fulfill its obligations and fully implement the sanctions called for in the U.N. resolutions."

