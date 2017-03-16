BOJ sticks to strong monetary easing despite U.S. rate hike

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday expressed eagerness to continue "strong monetary easing" measures to attain its 2 percent inflation goal, even though the U.S. central bank announced overnight its second rate hike since December.

Earlier in the day, the BOJ decided by a 7-2 majority vote to keep intact its 10-year Japanese government debt yield target at around zero percent, as well as its negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent for some reserve funds held by commercial banks.

Kuroda emphasized the BOJ will stick to its current policies for the time being, shrugging off concerns that the bank will face difficulties in controlling the yield as long-term interest rates have shown signs of rising across the globe.