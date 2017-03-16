Japanese school suspected of forcing Indonesian students into work

Labor authorities referred to prosecutors on Thursday the operator of a Japanese language school in southwestern Japan, suspecting it forced its Indonesian students into work at care facilities owned by the same corporation.

Additionally, documents related to Yutaka Shimizu, 70, the head of the group that runs Houei International Japanese Language Academy, and four others were sent to prosecutors for their roles in allegedly forcing six Indonesians into effectively unpaid work between December 2015 and June 2016.

The students were allegedly forced to use their wages to pay for tuition fees, according to a local labor standards inspection office.