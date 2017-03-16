Video Advisory (March 16) Temple gets a reputation with its "techno" Buddhist service

The following is the latest available news video.

Temple gets a reputation with its "techno" Buddhist service

-- A headset-wearing Buddhist priest recites a sutra to the rhythm of techno music while a Buddhist statue is colorfully illuminated at the Sho-on-ji temple in the Sea of Japan coastal town of Fukui, Japan, in this video shot in March 2017. The 49-year-old priest, Gyosen Asakura, who briefly worked as a DJ in his early 20s before taking over the priest's job from his father, started the techno Buddhist service to attract interest in Buddhism among people in wide-ranging generations after being faced with a decline in the number of followers and their aging.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16025/)

==Kyodo