Close

Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 4:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:00 17 March 2017

Russia sees projects on disputed isles as okay only under its law

MOSCOW, March 16, Kyodo

Russia will be able to conduct joint economic activities on the islands at the center of a territorial spat with Japan as long as they are consistent with its law, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Thursday.

"Of course, we believe that such projects can only be implemented if they are not inconsistent with the Russian law," Maria Zakharova said, according to Tass news agency. "We are ready to assess Japan's proposals," she added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin agreed at their summit in December to launch talks on joint economic activities on the islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Senior officials of the two countries will meet in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss the matter.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT
  2. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  3. 11 Mar 2017Chinese man detained over espionage allegation
  4. 11 Mar 2017Indonesia's Aceh commemorates Japan's tsunami anniversary
  5. 13 Mar 2017Park abandons 9 dogs at presidential residence: animal welfare group

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete