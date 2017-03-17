Russia sees projects on disputed isles as okay only under its law

Russia will be able to conduct joint economic activities on the islands at the center of a territorial spat with Japan as long as they are consistent with its law, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Thursday.

"Of course, we believe that such projects can only be implemented if they are not inconsistent with the Russian law," Maria Zakharova said, according to Tass news agency. "We are ready to assess Japan's proposals," she added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin agreed at their summit in December to launch talks on joint economic activities on the islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Senior officials of the two countries will meet in Tokyo on Saturday to discuss the matter.