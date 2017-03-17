Close

Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 8:20

07:43 17 March 2017

Stability of ailing Westinghouse parent Toshiba is vital: U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 16, Kyodo

U.S. Cabinet members told Japanese industry minister Hiroshige Seko on Thursday that the United States regards the fiscal stability of Toshiba Corp., the ailing parent company of Westinghouse Electric Co., as extremely important.

Speaking to reporters after separate talks with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington, Seko said he agreed with them to share information about developments involving Toshiba and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate.

Seko met the secretaries two days after Toshiba said a filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by Westinghouse is an option, and that it will sell a majority of shares in the U.S. unit in fiscal 2017 starting in April.

