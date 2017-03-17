Close

March 17, 2017

07:45 17 March 2017

G-20 finance chiefs to begin talks amid trade, currency concerns

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17, Kyodo

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies will begin a two-day meeting on Friday amid concerns about rising protectionism and criticism of currency devaluations.

The finance ministers and central bank governors are expected to discuss the global economy on the first day of their talks as growth remains tepid even as monetary easing by major central banks and fiscal stimulus have lent support.

It will be the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January for the G-20 finance chiefs to gather and exchange views on economic issues, trade and currencies.

