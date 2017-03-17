Tillerson arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in South Korea on Friday for a two-day visit aimed at discussing ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in dealing with mounting security threats and provocations from North Korea.

Tillerson, who arrived at a military airbase on the outskirts of Seoul, is scheduled to meet with South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn later in the day after visiting the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

The secretary will also hold talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se. The two will hold a joint news conference before entering into the talks.