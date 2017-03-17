Close

Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 12:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:16 17 March 2017

Tillerson arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit

SEOUL, March 17, Kyodo

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in South Korea on Friday for a two-day visit aimed at discussing ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in dealing with mounting security threats and provocations from North Korea.

Tillerson, who arrived at a military airbase on the outskirts of Seoul, is scheduled to meet with South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn later in the day after visiting the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

The secretary will also hold talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se. The two will hold a joint news conference before entering into the talks.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Tillerson moves to S. Korea from Japan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT
  2. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  3. 11 Mar 2017Chinese man detained over espionage allegation
  4. 11 Mar 2017Indonesia's Aceh commemorates Japan's tsunami anniversary
  5. 13 Mar 2017Park abandons 9 dogs at presidential residence: animal welfare group

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete