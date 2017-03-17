Close

Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 12:01

11:19 17 March 2017

Japan, Russia foreign ministers to meet Mon. over isles row

TOKYO, March 17, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday as a step to resolving a territorial dispute over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

The talks will take place on the sidelines of a meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers on the same day to discuss possible joint economic activities on the disputed islands and measures to facilitate visa-free visits to the isles by Japanese who once lived there.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to address these issues at their summit in December.

  • Kishida, Lavrov meet in Bonn, focus on territorial dispute
