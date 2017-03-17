PM Abe's wife did not donate to scandal-hit school operator: Suga

The Japanese government's top spokesman denied Friday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife made a donation to an Osaka Prefecture school operator at the center of a land deal scandal.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the prime minister's office has reviewed its files to check if Akie Abe had made any donations in an individual capacity to Moritomo Gakuen, under scrutiny for its cut-price purchase of a piece of public land for an elementary school.

Lawmakers who spoke on Thursday with Moritomo Gakuen head Yasunori Kagoike quoted him as claiming that the prime minister had donated 1 million yen (around $8,800) toward building the school.