Abe to visit France, Germany, Italy, EU headquarters from Sunday

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a four-day visit to France, Germany and Italy, as well as the European Union headquarters in Brussels, from Sunday, according to the Japanese government's top spokesman.

"The prime minister will hold frank exchanges of views in each country on bilateral relations and issues facing the world, and affirm that Japan and Europe will work together to contribute to regional and global peace and prosperity," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Friday.

Abe's visit to Italy, where Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni took office in December, comes ahead of the country's hosting of the Group of Seven summit industrialized countries in May.