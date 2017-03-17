Sumo: Goeido injures ankle, 3rd to pull out of Spring tourney

Ozeki Goeido, winner of last year's Autumn tourney with a perfect record, became the third wrestler Friday to withdraw from the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament through injury, after a damaged ankle forced him out of action.

After winning on the opening day, Goeido, who pulled out citing ligament damage to his right ankle, suffered four straight losses and looked visibly hurt after his bout against top-ranked maegashira Takekaze at Edion Arena Osaka on Thursday.

Goeido becomes the latest makuuchi division casualty in the 15-day meet following Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho, who pulled out after four days due to toe and thigh injuries, and eighth-ranked Brazilian maegashira Kaisei, who missed the first five days because of a knee injury.