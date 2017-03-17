Close

March 17, 2017 13:45

12:39 17 March 2017

Japan household assets rise to record 1,800 tril. yen at end of Dec.

TOKYO, March 17, Kyodo

Financial assets held by Japanese households rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier to a record 1,800 trillion yen ($15.86 trillion) at the end of December, Bank of Japan data showed Friday.

The growth came as the market value of various assets increased on the back of growing expectations that economic policies to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump may bolster the U.S. economy, in turn helping boost the global economy.

By asset type, cash and deposits, which accounted for 52.0 percent of the overall households' financial assets, climbed 1.8 percent to 937 trillion yen, while equities fell 0.4 percent to 167 trillion yen.

