March 17, 2017 17:05

15:33 17 March 2017

URGENT: State, TEPCO liable for negligence in Fukushima disaster: court

MAEBASHI, Japan, March 17, Kyodo

A district court in eastern Japan recognized on Friday that the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi power plant were liable for negligence in the nuclear crisis at the plant.

The ruling is the first to recognize the state's liability in lawsuits for damages filed by people who have been forced to leave after the meltdowns at the plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which followed a major earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

