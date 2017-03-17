Gov't, TEPCO found liable for Fukushima nuclear disaster for 1st time

A district court on Friday found negligence by the central government and plant operator contributed to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster in March 2011.

The Maebashi District Court ruling, which awarded a total of 38.55 million yen ($340,000) in damages to people who have fled from Fukushima Prefecture, ruled that the government and plant operator were negligent in preparing anti-tsunami measures.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said it was the first time a Japanese court had recognized such negligence played a part in the worst nuclear catastrophe since Chernobyl.