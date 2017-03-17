Tillerson declares end to U.S. "strategic patience" with N. Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday strongly urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs, saying U.S. "strategic patience" with it is over and all options, including military action, are on the table.

"Let me be very clear, the policy of strategic patience has ended," Tillerson said at a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se, referring to the policy line pursued by the previous administration of U.S. President Barack Obama.

He said President Donald Trump's administration is "exploring a new range of diplomatic, security and economic measures" to counter the threat posed by North Korea to the United States and its allies, and "all options are on the table."