Chinese shops pull Japanese food items from shelves over safety woes

A number of Chinese stores have almost completely pulled Japanese food products from their shelves after an annual consumer rights show aired this week by China's state-run broadcaster CCTV alleged that some items are from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Kyodo News confirmed Friday that stores in Beijing and Shanghai, at least, as well as some online shops, have already stopped selling Japanese food products.

Some outlets put notices for customers at their emptied shelves explaining that they are carrying out safety checks on Japanese food items after being informed of the TV show by the government.