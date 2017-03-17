Indonesia summons British ambassador over coral reef damage

The Indonesian government summoned the Britain's ambassador in Jakarta on Friday over an incident in which a British-operated cruise vessel seriously destroyed coral reefs in a biodiversity-rich area in the eastern part of the country.

The incident occurred early this month in West Papua Province when Bahamas-flagged cruise ship MV Caledonian Sky drove against the reefs at low tide around Kiri, one of over 1,500 small islands in the Raja Ampat Archipelago.

The 4,200-ton vessel was carrying 79 crew members and 102 passengers on a voyage arranged by London-based tour operator Noble Caledonia when it became grounded on the reefs. Several attempts to free it by tugboat failed and caused further reef damage.