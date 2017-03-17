Close

Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 21:51

21:30 17 March 2017

Indonesia summons British ambassador over coral reef damage

By Christine T. Tjandraningsih
JAKARTA, March 17, Kyodo

The Indonesian government summoned the Britain's ambassador in Jakarta on Friday over an incident in which a British-operated cruise vessel seriously destroyed coral reefs in a biodiversity-rich area in the eastern part of the country.

The incident occurred early this month in West Papua Province when Bahamas-flagged cruise ship MV Caledonian Sky drove against the reefs at low tide around Kiri, one of over 1,500 small islands in the Raja Ampat Archipelago.

The 4,200-ton vessel was carrying 79 crew members and 102 passengers on a voyage arranged by London-based tour operator Noble Caledonia when it became grounded on the reefs. Several attempts to free it by tugboat failed and caused further reef damage.

